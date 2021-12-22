Louisville Transfer Jordan Watkins Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

Louisville's Jordan Watkins entered the transfer portal in late November, and he announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Tuesday night on social media.

Watkins put up solid numbers for Louisville this season, hauling in 35 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Releases New Uniform Combination for Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor

Matt McGavic, publisher of Sports Illustrated's Louisville Report, states that Watkins' addition to the Rebels' roster is a significant development. When Louisville faced the Rebels to open the 2021 season, Watkins had four receptions for 35 yards, and his biggest performance of the year came in a loss to NC State, catching two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

"Watkins is a good get for Ole Miss," McGavic said. "During a season where Louisville struggled to find a 'go-to guy' amongst the receiving corps, Watkins was one who started to separate himself and find a niche in the passing game. He developed into an extremely reliable, near-automatic option on third down and has plenty of upside and room for growth."

Watkins commits to Ole Miss on the heels of its first 10-win regular season in program history, and the Rebels will be looking to secure its first 11-win season with a win in the Sugar Bowl over Baylor on Jan. 1. It remains unclear who will be the quarterback feeding Watkins the ball next season for the Rebels as Matt Corral will depart for the NFL following this season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.