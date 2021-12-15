Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Lands Ladarius Tennison out of Transfer Portal

    The Auburn transfer is a defensive back added during the midst of the Early Signing Period.
    Author:

    Lane Kiffin said on Wednesday that he and his staff were going to continue to hit the transfer portal hard, and evidence of that emerged earlier in the day.

    Ladarius Tennison, a transfer from Auburn, announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Twitter shortly after 1:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, complete with a graphic similar to those released for high school recruits during the signing day.

    Tennison played in 11 games over the course of the 2021 season, garnering 21 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. This year was his sophomore season, so he will come to Oxford with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

    Ole Miss' primary focus of the day was on high school talent. You can find a list of Ole Miss commitments from the Early Signing Period here.

    Ole Miss finished off its first 10-win regular season in school history in 2021 and will be participating in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 against Baylor, seeking its first 11-win season total in program history as well. The Rebels are looking to carry this momentum from its on-field performance onto the recruiting trail, beginning with Wednesday's signees.

    Keep it locked to The Grove Report for continual updates on the Early Signing Period.

