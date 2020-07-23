The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Ole Miss Punter Mac Brown Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Nate Gabler

For the second straight year, Ole Miss punter Mac Brown has earned a preseason spot on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel and is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

When he was in seventh grade, Brown had a modest goal of raising $500 for a childhood friend's dad who had been diagnosed with ALS. Along with a group of neighborhood friends, Brown started a lemonade stand, Awesome Lemonade Stand, in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to help his friend's family.

Nine years later, that $500 goal has ballooned to over $101,000 raised by Brown and his friends for ALS research. The Awesome Lemonade Stand is held on a late day in June and this year's virtual fundraiser raised more than $25,000 alone.

Besides the Awesome Lemonade Stand, Brown has participated in many community service activities around the Oxford and Mississippi area including: Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Sweetheart for residents at The Blake in Oxford, Reading with the Rebels, Hope to Dream, Special Olympics, plus much more.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 3 and finalists will be announced on Nov. 23. The formal announcement of the 2020 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City on Dec. 8.

Former Ole Miss linebacker D.T. Shackelford became the first Rebel to win the prestigious award when he took home Wuerffel honors in 2014. 

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Announces Budget Cuts For 2021 Fiscal Year, Some in Athletics Taking Pay Cuts

The University of Mississippi has announced budget cuts for the 2021 fiscal year budget. Some members of the athletics department will also be taking temporary pay cuts.

Nate Gabler

Five Former Rebels on Opening Day Rosters, More on 60-Man Rosters

Baseball is back. Ten former Ole Miss alumni have made the 60-man rosters to start the MLB season, including five on the opening day rosters.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy Tabbed to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Ole Miss sophomore Jerrion Ealy has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Among Top-5 For Alabama Defensive Lineman Demarcus Smith

Ole Miss joins Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Kansas among the top-5 schools still in contention for Demarcus Smith's talents.

Nate Gabler

New Beginnings: Ole Miss Lands Dionte Marks, WR Transfer From UF

Lane Kiffin nearly landed wide receiver Dionte Marks in 2019 when he was at Florida Atlantic. Marks declared this evening on social media that he'll finally be connecting with Kiffin, this time at Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

NCAA student-athletes ask Congress to hear their voices in NIL hearing

Nate Gabler

Greg Sankey: Next Week is an Important Milestone

It seems like next week might be the most critical in determining an SEC fall football slate. In an interview with ESPN last night, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated just as much, calling the week "an important milestone."

Nate Gabler

Kicker Wars: Ole Miss Swaps Commitments From 5-star Kickers

Ole Miss has found their next kicker, but they seemed to needed to lose one in the process to make it happen. Regardless, Caden Costa is now an Ole Miss Rebel.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Great Stan Hindman Passes Away at 76

Ole Miss has lost a football legend with the passing of Stan Hindman, 76, who passed away Wednesday, July 15.

Nate Gabler

SI Publishers Pick SEC Awards, Top-10 Players in the Conference

With the equivalent of a split decision, Sports Illustrated's Southeastern Conference publishers voted Alabama a clean sweep of their preseason player awards for the 2020 college football season, but two from LSU topped their rankings of the league's top-10 players overall.

Nate Gabler