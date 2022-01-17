Ole Miss Lands OL Transfer Mason Brooks, Nick Broeker Staying in Oxford

Ole Miss continues to put in work in the transfer portal with offensive lineman Mason Brooks being its latest addition.

Brooks was First Team All-Conference USA this season for Western Kentucky, and he joins a Rebel offensive line that will be protecting a new quarterback in 2022.

"Thankful for everyone who has gotten me to this point, especially my Lord and Savior and WKU," Brooks said in his tweet. "This decision was one of the most challenging I have faced. Excited to spend my senior season in the Sip. So much more to prove."

It was also announced on Monday that Rebel offensive lineman Nick Broeker would be returning in 2022. With both Brooks and Broeker on the line next season, it's possible that Broker transitions to a guard position.

"Ever since I stepped foot on campus in Oxford, Mississippi, I knew this place was special," Broeker said in his tweet. "I wouldn't trade these past three years, my teammates or coaches for the world. I can't wait to run it back in the Vaught, in the Grove and with Rebel Nation one last time."

This news comes as Ole Miss has been hot on the trail of USC transfers Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg, both of whom were in Oxford over the weekend. Ole Miss has been tied to numerous quarterbacks in the transfer portal, but the pursuit of Dart has gained more steam in recent days than the rest.

