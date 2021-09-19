Matt Corral Sets SEC Milestone In Performance vs. Tulane

The Rebel signal caller added another feather to his cap on Saturday night.

Matt Corral has catapulted himself into the 2021 Heisman conversation, and his performance against Tulane on Saturday night has done nothing to dim those hopes.

Corral became the first player in Southeastern Conference history with three passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns as Ole Miss has dominated the Green Wave from start to finish at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss led the game 40-21 at halftime and has opened up a 61-21 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

The Rebel quarterback has passed for 335 yards and rushed for 68 as Ole Miss is well on its way to starting Lane Kiffin's second season in Oxford 3-0. Corral has put up some gaudy numbers alongside an impressive Ole Miss offense in the first three weeks of the season, and with a defense that has seemingly come far from a season ago, he appears to have a more complete team at his disposal in 2021.

Corral also tied Showboat Boykin's school record earlier in the game with seven total touchdowns, a mark set in the 1950s at Ole Miss.

Following its game against Tulane, Ole Miss will head into a bye week before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. The time and channel for the Rebels and Tide on Oct. 2 has yet to be announced.

