When is The Manning Center Renovation Coming?

The Manning Center on the Ole Miss campus is undergoing renovation.

Ole Miss is looking to renovate the Manning Center into one of college athletics' top facilities.

It was announced on Thursday in a tweet by Ole Miss Football that the renovations were arriving in January 2022.

READ MORE: Arch Manning To Make Return Oxford Visit On Oct. 23

The facility was built at a valuation of $18 million in 2004, just after Eli Manning became the top overall pick in the NFL Draft and Ole Miss football was at the forefront of the college football landscape.

Renovations began in 2013, and the facility was named after the Manning family for their contributions towards its construction and the football program.

Now, it's time to renovate once more.

By the time the latest renovations for the Manning Center were complete, Power 5 athletics programs spent a combined $774 million on facilities.

By 2024, that number is expected to double with conference realigning and more schools gaining status as Power 5 schools including BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.

"We need to make sure that Ole Miss remains relevant," athletics director Keith Carter said in a video. "We need to make sure our facilities are top-notch so that we can continue to retain great coaches, recruit the best student-athletes. . .facilities say a lot about where you are and who you want to be."

Head coach Lane Kiffin also shared the importance behind building some of the best facilities in the country.

"They give us the ability to recruit against people and get kids to come here," coach Kiffin said. "It shows you are serious about winning."

CONTINUE READING: Heisman Watch: Where Does Matt Corral Stand After Two Weeks?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.