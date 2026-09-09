Ole Miss Must Use Charlotte Game to Find Answers on Defense

The goal is to go 1-0 each week in college football; sometimes, especially in today’s world, it’s not always done. Yet, while the Ole Miss Rebels lived up to that goal on Sunday, defeating Louisville 41-38 in a thriller, head coach Pete Golding didn’t hide his discontent.

“If we don't come into this tape with an open mind and learn from the mistakes, it's going to take a loss to do it,” Golding said post-game. "I think that's really important. We've got to go through this tape and get this corrected before Week 2."

A lot of those corrections heading into Saturday’s home opener in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium lie on the defensive side of the ball. Golding still presides over the unit as a defensive-minded head coach, yet despite his presence on the sidelines, the unit touted in the offseason as potentially one of his best since 2024 underperformed.

Where it went wrong

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding on the field following the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things started out promising for the Rebels defense as it faced a Louisville offense led by first-year starter Lincoln Kienholz. The Cardinals were held to just six points via two field goals on their six offensive drives in the first half. At the same time, Louisville netted just 83 yards of total offense, with just 39 coming via the air.

The Cardinals were stifled and couldn't consistently move the ball into scoring position. Then things changed: Louisville scored in nine plays in the second half to take a 13-10 lead.

The Rebels' defense, which was at one point stifling both the run and passing game, struggled to stop either. Kienholz’s improvement played a big part in that, as he found rhythm in the third quarter, completing 12 of his 21 attempts for over 100 yards.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals' run game found some momentum, with Kienholz showing off his abilities outside of the pocket.

But that only exacerbated the big concern about the Rebels' defense coming into the season: did the secondary truly improve from its 118th finish in passing defense after an overhaul in the transfer portal?

The Rebels finished Sunday allowing 307 yards through the air along with two touchdowns, while also allowing 162 yards on the ground. While Charlotte won’t provide the challenge needed to say the issues are solved, the Ole Miss defense needs to build its identity around a strength and excel at it.

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