Pete Golding's Immediate Reaction From Narrow Win Over Louisville is Telling

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels were far from perfect on Sunday night in their 41-38 win over the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals, and if they hope to make another push for the College Football Playoff in 2026, there are some areas of play that need correcting. Just ask head coach Pete Golding.

In the first half on Sunday, the Rebels offense looked sluggish and out of sync, mustering just 10 points and holding a 10-6 lead at halftime. The good news of the first half for Ole Miss was that the defense looked borderline elite, containing inexperienced Cardinals starting quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and giving the offense plenty of opportunities to pull away before the intermission, whether the offense took those chances or not.

The second half, however, was a different story entirely. The Ole Miss offense, led by new offensive coordinator John David Baker, came to life, putting up 31 points and looking like the unit that Rebel fans were accustomed to before this game. The defense, on the other hand, regressed in the second half, allowing Louisville to erase a late 14-point deficit and tie the game before Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro sealed the victory with a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

So what did the (relatively new) Ole Miss head coach take away from the nail-biting win?

Pete Golding Sees Plenty of Room for Improvement Entering Week 2

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding on the sidelines against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's good to come away with a top 25 win in Week 1 of the season (in the only top 25 matchup of the entire weekend), but that doesn't tell the whole story.

Ole Miss late in the game had an opportunity to seal the win and force stops on defense once the offense came to life, but it failed to do so, thanks in large part to several coverage busts in the secondary. This was a defense that was highly-thought-of entering the season, drawing comparisons to the vaunted 2024 unit that almost pushed the Rebels into the CFP, but after halftime on Sunday, it looked like a different unit.

Still, Golding isn't taking anything away from a talented Louisville team that could be searching for a CFP bid of its own out of the ACC this season.

"We kind of talked about all week to our team, this was going to be like a playoff game," Golding said. "Obviously, Louisville, really well-coached, got really good players, had beaten the last team that beat us in the semifinals. Definitely weren't overlooked coming in."

Sure, Louisville is talented and looks like a program that is hungry for its first playoff appearance, but it's hard to ignore the issues that plagued Ole Miss throughout the second half: busted coverages, losing contain on the edge, etc. Just when it seemed like Ole Miss was poised to cruise to a win late in the game, Louisville was allowed to climb right back in it and give the Rebels a Week 1 scare that they shouldn't soon forget.

Golding hopes they don't forget it, anyway. He obviously wants these issues cleaned up before Ole Miss' hope opener next weekend against Charlotte, but the real tests are coming pretty quickly too, including in Week 3 against Lane Kiffin and LSU.

"But my message to the team, obviously our goal is to go 1-0, and it was a top-25 matchup at a neutral site, and all that sounds good, and it's good to get out of here with a win," Golding said. "But if we don't come into this tape with an open mind and learn from the mistakes, it's going to take a loss to do it.

"I think that's really important. We've got to go through this tape and get this corrected before Week 2."

Charlotte, on paper, shouldn't provide a great measuring stick for Ole Miss next weekend (the 49ers lost to an FCS team in The Citadel in Week 1 in a game that went into three overtimes). But that game does give Ole Miss a less strenuous test than Louisville in Week 1 and LSU in Week 3. In short, it's a "get right" opportunity, one where Ole Miss will need to work on its issues that showed up so frequently in Week 1.

Ole Miss escaped one mistake-filled game against a top 25 team. Performances like that in the SEC won't be so fortunate, in all likelihood, and those games are coming quickly. Golding is right: the Rebels need to learn from this tape and fix these issues in a hurry, or things could go sideways rather fast.

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