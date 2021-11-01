Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Is Not The Only Rebel Emerging As A Hot Head Coaching Candidate

The college football coaching carousel is always one of the most exciting times of the year, but in 2021, it has gotten off to quite an early start.

Just in the last few weeks, multiple big-time jobs have become available, including TCU, USC, Texas Tech, Washington State, and LSU, with even more expected to open in the coming weeks.

While Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has already been listed as a replacement possibility for Ed Orgeron at LSU, he is not the only Rebels staff member to have his name in the rumor mill.

Unsurprisingly, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is also one of those names, having already been listed in connection with the jobs at both Texas Tech and TCU in the Big 12, with likely more rumors on the way.

And rightfully so, with Lebby cemented as one of the nation's top offensive minds, while helping the Rebels manifest arguably the most dangerous offensive attack in the country.

As it stands, the Rebels rank No. 12 in scoring offense, averaging 39.1 points per game, as well as No. 4 in total offense, amassing 531.5 yards per contest -- All while suffering multiple key injuries along both the offensive front and at the skill positions.

The Rebels are particularly effective in the ground game, where they rank third in the nation and rush for 249.88 yards per game.

Not only that but the Rebels also play an exciting brand of football that Lebby, in conjunction with Kiffin, has turned into what is now becoming the rage of college football.

So can the Rebels keep Lebby around?

Barring a promotion to head coach, that could be tough.

With that said, considering how coveted Kiffin is becoming around the nation as a head coach, that promotion is not exactly out of the question.

Whether it is a detriment to the Rebels or not, one thing is clear -- Lebby looks like the next rising superstar coach in the sport and is going to land a massive payday one way or another.

