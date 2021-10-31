Gary Patterson Out As Head Coach of TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to part ways on Sunday evening, following his team's 31-12 blowout loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

The report comes after just one week after Texas Tech fired head coach Matt Wells following a loss to the same Wildcats team.

One of the most successful coaches in Big 12 history, Patterson amassed a 181-79 overall record in 21 years at TCU, leading the Horned Frogs to 18 bowl appearances, and 11 bowl wins.

Patterson also led TCU to 10 seasons of 10-plus wins, including an undefeated 13-0 record and a Rose Bowl win in 2010.

Patterson brought the Frogs six conference championships in his 21 seasons as well, with the most recent coming with a Big 12 Championship in 2014, making the Frogs one of nine schools to do so.

In replacement of Patterson, special assistant to the head coach Jerry Kill will serve as the interim while the Horned Frogs begin their search for a new CEO of the program.

Kill last served as a head coach from 2011-2015, where he led the Minnesota Golden Gophers to a 29-29 overall record, including three-straight bowl games.

The Golden Gophers lost in each of those bowl appearances.

Kill also made stops as a head coach at Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Emporia State, and Saginaw Valley State.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.