Sugar, Peach and Cotton: A Look Through Ole Miss' NY6 Bowls in the 21st Century

Ole Miss' berth in this year's Sugar Bowl will be its sixth New Year's Six bowl appearance since the 2003 season.

As No. 8 Ole Miss prepares to take on No. 7 Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, The Grove Report examined the Rebels' bowl game history on Thursday.

Now, it takes a look at Ole Miss' New Year's Six bowl appearances since the turn of the century. The Rebels will appear in their sixth New Year's Six bowl since the 2004 Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1.

2004 SBC Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 21 Oklahoma State vs. No. 16 Ole Miss

Final Score: Ole Miss 31, Oklahoma State 28

In what was Eli Manning's last hurrah in an Ole Miss uniform, he led the Rebels to their first access bowl win since the 1971 Peach Bowl. Counting the win in the Cotton Bowl, the 2003 season saw Ole Miss finish with an overall record of 10-3. Manning went 22-for-31 through the air for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game.

2009 AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 25 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Texas Tech

Final Score: Ole Miss 47, Texas Tech 34

Ole Miss' first bowl berth since Eli Manning's senior year in Oxford was also in the Cotton Bowl Classic, and this was the last installment of the game to be played in the self-named Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas, Texas.

This version of the Cotton Bowl featured the dueling of quarterbacks Jevan Snead (MISS) and Graham Harrell (TTU). Snead threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and Harrell tossed four scores behind 364 yards. This Texas Tech team was coached by Mike Leach, current head coach at Mississippi State.

2010 AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. Ole Miss

Final Score: Ole Miss 21, Oklahoma State 7

Ole Miss also played in the first Cotton Bowl Classic to be played in its current location of Cowboys Stadium (now known as AT&T Stadium) in Arlington. This relatively-low-scoring affair was dominated by Dexter McCluster of Ole Miss who ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Jevan Snead threw three interceptions in the game, but Oklahoma State quarterback Zac Robinson threw four.

2014 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 6 TCU

Final Score: TCU 42, Ole Miss 3

Ole Miss met with a TCU team that had recently been snubbed from the College Football Playoff in 2014, and that motivation from the Horned Frogs showed in Atlanta.

The 2014 season was up-and-down for the Rebels as the team knocked off Alabama at home and found themselves in the inaugural installment of the College Football Playoff Rankings, but losses to Auburn, LSU and Arkansas killed any hopes of Ole Miss competing for an SEC title. An Ole Miss win in the Egg Bowl kept Mississippi State out of the College Football Playoff, but the Rebels were unable to secure a bowl win in the season.

2016 Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 16 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Ole Miss

Final Score: Ole Miss 48, Oklahoma State 20

In what was the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze era in Oxford, Ole Miss took home a win in the Sugar Bowl following the 2015 regular season. The Rebels finished this season 10-3 after its win over Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly threw for 302 yards on 21 completions and four touchdowns. Kelly was also the leading rusher for the Rebels with 73 yards. Eight different Rebel receivers caught a pass in the win.

This was Ole Miss' first appearance in the Sugar Bowl since the 1969 season.

Ole Miss will return to the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 when it takes on Baylor. Kickoff between the Rebels and the Bears is set for 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.

