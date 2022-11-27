Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Accepts 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invite

OXFORD, Miss. – Stalwart offensive lineman Nick Broeker will be representing the Ole Miss Rebels along with his teammate, senior wide receiver Johnathan Mingo, on Feb. 4, 2023 at the University of South Alabama for the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

This is a huge accomplishment for Broeker, but it should not be a surprise.

Broeker appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2019 at the left tackle position and allowed just one sack in 213 pass block snaps. He started every game for the Rebels at left tackle in his sophomore campaign and only allowed two sacks in 432 pass block snaps. Last season, Broeker started in all 13 games at left tackle and again only allowed two sacks in 497 pass blocking snaps.

After three seasons at left tackle, he transitioned to left guard this year, and continued to preform at the highest level.

Broeker was named a 2022 Midseason All-American by ESPN and a Midseason All-American Second Team by The Athletic. He was also named to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy, which honors the best offensive lineman and interior offensive lineman in the FBS.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is considered to be one of the top college football all-star games and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. In April of this year, the game churned out 106 total NFL draft picks. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

