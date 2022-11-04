‘They Remember What You Do in November’: Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker on Rebels’ Mindset Going Forward

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels are approaching their final few games of the season, and they are aiming to go undefeated this month like they did last November.

The Rebels start off this month with a much-needed bye week this weekend. The extra week of rest and preparation could not have come at a better time for Ole Miss as they are welcoming the No. 6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss and Alabama have only lost one game this season, so their matchup next weekend is going to be highly anticipated. Not only are these teams chasing the No. 1 seed in the SEC West, but they are also striving for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Both goals are within reach for the Rebels, and this bye week will give them every opportunity to reach their full potential ahead of next week’s game, especially in the eyes of offensive lineman Nick Broeker.

“It is nice to have the bye week later in the season,” Broeker said. “It gave us so much time to get familiar with everyone, see how everyone reacts on Saturdays and how everyone plays together.”

Going into the bye week with a win is a great feeling, but the Rebels need to keep their composure and not let any outside antics distract them.

“It is tough with Instagram, Twitter and ESPN in this day and age,” Broeker said. “It is hard not to hear and see the distractions, but you have to find a way to turn those things off and focus on what is really relevant which is the team.”

Broeker is a leader in the Rebels’ locker room, and it is important that he leads by example for this young team heading into their first bye week of the season.

“They remember what you do in November,” Broeker said. “This is when things are getting decided for postseason and SEC championship play, and you want to be a part of that conversation. You have to really double down on everything now.”

