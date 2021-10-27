Ole Miss Opponent Preview: What To Expect From The Auburn Tigers

    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Rebels Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

    The No. 10 Rebels will travel to The Plains this Saturday
    Author:

    Ole Miss has risen to No. 10 in the AP Poll following its win over LSU last Saturday, and it will be tested with a top-25 road matchup this week when it travels to Auburn.

    The Tigers come in off of a bye week, but before that, they knocked off Arkansas, and they've risen to No. 18 as a result. The Tigers are led by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin who came to Auburn this year from Boise State, and Harsin has led his team to a 5-2 record in 2021.

    Ole Miss has not won in Auburn since 2015, and here's what to expect from the Tigers on Saturday.

    No. 18 Auburn Tigers

    Record: 5-2 (2-1 SEC)

    Head Coach: Bryan Harsin

    Projected starters on offense:

    QB: Bo Nix

    RB: Tank Bigsby

    WR1: Shedrick Jackson

    WR2: Demetris Robertson

    SLOT: Ja'Varrius Johnson

    TE H-Back: John-Samuel Shenker

    LT: Austin Troxell

    LG: Brandon Council

    C: Nick Brahms

    RG: Keiondre Jones

    RT: Brodarious Hamm

    Projected defensive starters

    DL: Colby Wooden

    NT: Tony Fair

    DL: Marcus Harris

    EDGE: Derick Hall

    MIKE: Zakoby McClain

    WILL: Owen Pappoe

    EDGE: Chandler Wooten

    CB: Roger McCreary

    FS: Smoke Monday

    SS: Bydarrius Knighten

    CB: Nehemiah Pritchett

    No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels

    Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)

    Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

    Kiffin is in his second year at Ole Miss and is 11-6 in his time in Oxford.

    Kickoff between the Rebels and Tigers is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.

