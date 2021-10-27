Ole Miss Opponent Preview: What To Expect From The Auburn Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers
Ole Miss has risen to No. 10 in the AP Poll following its win over LSU last Saturday, and it will be tested with a top-25 road matchup this week when it travels to Auburn.
The Tigers come in off of a bye week, but before that, they knocked off Arkansas, and they've risen to No. 18 as a result. The Tigers are led by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin who came to Auburn this year from Boise State, and Harsin has led his team to a 5-2 record in 2021.
Ole Miss has not won in Auburn since 2015, and here's what to expect from the Tigers on Saturday.
No. 18 Auburn Tigers
Record: 5-2 (2-1 SEC)
Head Coach: Bryan Harsin
Projected starters on offense:
QB: Bo Nix
RB: Tank Bigsby
WR1: Shedrick Jackson
WR2: Demetris Robertson
SLOT: Ja'Varrius Johnson
TE H-Back: John-Samuel Shenker
LT: Austin Troxell
LG: Brandon Council
C: Nick Brahms
RG: Keiondre Jones
RT: Brodarious Hamm
Projected defensive starters
DL: Colby Wooden
NT: Tony Fair
DL: Marcus Harris
EDGE: Derick Hall
MIKE: Zakoby McClain
WILL: Owen Pappoe
EDGE: Chandler Wooten
CB: Roger McCreary
FS: Smoke Monday
SS: Bydarrius Knighten
CB: Nehemiah Pritchett
No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Head Coach: Lane Kiffin
Kiffin is in his second year at Ole Miss and is 11-6 in his time in Oxford.
Kickoff between the Rebels and Tigers is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.
