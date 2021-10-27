Ole Miss Opponent Preview: What To Expect From The Auburn Tigers

The No. 10 Rebels will travel to The Plains this Saturday

Ole Miss has risen to No. 10 in the AP Poll following its win over LSU last Saturday, and it will be tested with a top-25 road matchup this week when it travels to Auburn.

The Tigers come in off of a bye week, but before that, they knocked off Arkansas, and they've risen to No. 18 as a result. The Tigers are led by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin who came to Auburn this year from Boise State, and Harsin has led his team to a 5-2 record in 2021.

Ole Miss has not won in Auburn since 2015, and here's what to expect from the Tigers on Saturday.

No. 18 Auburn Tigers

Record: 5-2 (2-1 SEC)

Head Coach: Bryan Harsin

Projected starters on offense:

QB: Bo Nix

RB: Tank Bigsby

WR1: Shedrick Jackson

WR2: Demetris Robertson

SLOT: Ja'Varrius Johnson

TE H-Back: John-Samuel Shenker

LT: Austin Troxell

LG: Brandon Council

C: Nick Brahms

RG: Keiondre Jones

RT: Brodarious Hamm

Projected defensive starters

DL: Colby Wooden

NT: Tony Fair

DL: Marcus Harris

EDGE: Derick Hall

MIKE: Zakoby McClain

WILL: Owen Pappoe

EDGE: Chandler Wooten

CB: Roger McCreary

FS: Smoke Monday

SS: Bydarrius Knighten

CB: Nehemiah Pritchett

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

Kiffin is in his second year at Ole Miss and is 11-6 in his time in Oxford.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Tigers is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.