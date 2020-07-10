Ole Miss Players Snubbed on the SI All-SEC Preseason Team

Sports Illustrated's publishers from around the SEC released our group Preseason All-SEC team on Tuesday.

Two Ole Miss players – Jerrion Ealy, first-team all-purpose, and Elijah Moore, second-team receiver – made the preseason All-SEC teams. But there's a few more Rebels that probably should have been nominated.

Here's a brief glance at some of the guys from Ole Miss that didn't make the preseason list but have a good shot of being awarded when the 2020 season ends:

Sam Williams, OLB

On my personal ballot, which I published here on Wednesday, I had Sam Williams as a second-team linebacker. Coming out of Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2019, where he totaled 17.5 sacks in two seasons, Williams was a unanimous 4-star prospect.

Last season, Williams started eight games at outside linebacker, leading Ole Miss with six sacks and finishing with 9.5 tackles for loss. The big thing is he also had five other quarterback hurries that didn't turn into sacks. Another year in the SEC and another year of development and I wouldn't be surprised at all to see a double-digit sack season for Williams.

Ben Brown, OG

Ben Brown has made every start for Ole Miss since 2018. That first 2018 season, Brown was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after leading the team in knockdown blocks. As a redshirt sophomore last season, he played both right guard and center, going 11 of 12 games without giving up a sack. I had him as a second-team guard on my ballot.

MoMo Sanogo, ILB

Sanogo had a disappointing 2019 campaign, suffering a season-ending ankle injury in week two. You have to look back to his sophomore numbers in 2018 to see the potential Sanogo could have in the middle of the Ole Miss defense.

As a sophomore, Sanogo was one of three Rebels to start every game on defense, finishing third in the SEC in tackles per game with 9.3. On aggregate that season, he totaled 112 tackles, including 6.5 for loss. I voted Sanogo as the second-team all-purpose defender.

Mac Brown, P

Punters can be All-Conference too. Now a senior, Brown was named to both the Ray Guy Award and Wuerffel Trophy Watch Lists last season as a junior. In 2019, he averaged 44.3 yards per punt, ranking No. 21 nationally.

More from The Grove Report:

Sports Illustrated's 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team

Marc MacMillan Talks Lessons Learned from Coaching Under Mike Bianco

Ole Miss Linebackers Will Quarterback D.J. Durkin's Defensive Scheme

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.