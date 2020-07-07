Sports Illustrated Publishers 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team
Nate Gabler
LSU may be the reigning national champion, but it seems like the reporters covering the Southeastern Conference for Sports Illustrated don't think the Nick Saban dynasty in Tuscaloosa is ending anytime soon.
In preseason All-SEC balloting among the Sports Illustrated's SEC sites, Alabama topped the conference with 10 first-team selections and 12 overall – five of their first-team picks were on offense. LSU had the second-most first-team selections with five, while Georgia was second in overall picks with nine.
Every team in the conference had at least one selection with 10 of the 14 programs having a first-team selection. Only six players were unanimous first-team selections, as deemed below with an asterisk.
Before we get into the teams, it's important to cover a few housekeeping notes regarding how we built our teams:
- Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected. This is because most teams will run base 11 personnel this upcoming season.
- Likewise, a 3-3-5 formation was used since most teams will be the nickel package the for the majority of the season.
- Ties were not broken. However, if a tie occurred on the first team an additional player was not added to the second team. For example, instead of three first-team picks and three second-team selections at wide receiver, the tie made it so there were four first-team selections and just two second-team.
- An all-purpose player was listed both on offense and defense, and does not preclude that player from being listed positionally on a different team.
Sports Illustrated's Preseason All-SEC First Team:
QB: Kyle Trask, Florida
RB: Najee Harris, Alabama
WR: Ja’Marr Chase, LSU*
WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama/George Pickens, Georgia
TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida*
OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*
OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL: Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C: Trey Hill, Georgia
DL: Tyler Shelvin, LSU
DL: Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DL: LaBryan Ray, Alabama
LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama*
LB: K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama*
DB: Richard LeCounte, Georgia*
DB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
DB: JaCoby Stevens, LSU
DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida/Eric Stokes, Georgia/Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
All-purpose offense: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
All-purpose defense: Tyree Gillespie, Missouri/Derek Stingley, LSU
K: Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P: Max Duffy, Kentucky
KR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
PR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Sports Illustrated's Preseason All-SEC Second Team:
QB: Jamie Newman, Georgia
RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
WR: Seth Williams, Auburn
WR: Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
TE: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M/Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL: Landon Young, Kentucky
OL: Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL: Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee
C: Drake Jackson Kentucky
DL: Malik Herring, Georgia
DL: Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
DL: Christian Barmore, Alabama
LB: Monty Rice, Georgia
LB: Henry To’o-To’o, Tennessee
LB: Jabrill Cox, LSU
DB: Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
DB: Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB: Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
All-purpose offense: Kadarius Toney, Florida
K: Cade York, LSU
P: Jake Camarda, Georgia
KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
PR: Christian Tutt, Auburn
