Former Ole Miss Rebels Included in Sports Illustrated's Top 262 Draft Rankings

Six Ole Miss Rebels are listed in Sports Illustrated's final prospect rankings for the 2022 draft class.

With the start of the 2022 NFL Draft just days away, 262 prospects will soon achieve their lifelong dreams of one day playing professional football on Sundays.

Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated recently released his final big board that lists the top 262 prospects in this year's draft class, and six Ole Miss Rebels made Hanson's final rankings.

Mississippi Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy (9) carries the ball against Southeastern Louisiana Lions defensive back Patrick Johnson (2) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports Jerrion Ealy Chance Campbell Ben Brown via. Ole Miss Athletics Ben Brown

Let's find out which Rebels made the list and see where they rank among the rest of the top prospects.

36. Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi (rJR, 6'2", 212 pounds) Improved decision making and ball placement helped Corral cut down on interceptions in 2021 (five) compared to the previous season (14). While he has benefitted from playing in Lane Kiffin's offense, Corral throws with a quick release, has above-average arm strength and the mobility to make and extend plays. While he's tough and it's easy to admire his competitiveness, his relatively slight frame and playing style could impact durability.

To no one's surprise, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the first Rebel to make the board. Corral comes in as the No. 36 prospect in this year's draft. Corral is considered to be one of the top five quarterbacks in this draft class and is the second quarterback listed in these rankings.

70. Sam Williams, edge, Mississippi (SR, 6'4", 261 pounds)

The next Rebel on the board is edge defender Sam Williams. In a class that is deep with talent at the edge position, Williams could very well turn into a day two steal. In his senior year at Ole Miss, Williams set the program record for sacks recorded in a single season with 12.5.

197. Ben Brown, IOL, Mississippi (rSR, 6'5", 312 pounds)

Ole Miss Interior offensive lineman Ben Brown is ranked No. 197. Brown started at right guard and center for the Rebels and kept Corral upright as he threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021.

215. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi (JR, 5'8", 189 pounds) 218. Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi (JR, 5'10", 222 pounds)

Ole Miss runningbacks Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner are ranked No. 215 and 218 in the top 262. Ealy led Ole Miss in rushing yards with 768 while Conner led the Rebels in scoring with 13 rushing touchdowns in 2021. Both backs averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry last season.

226. Chance Campbell, LB, Mississippi (SR, 6'2", 232 pounds)

Last, but certainly not least, is Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell. Campbell transferred to Ole Miss before the 2021 season and proceeded to lead the team in tackles with 109. Campbell also proved he has a knack for getting to the quarterback, recording six sacks in 2021.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Snoop Conner Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Sam Williams

