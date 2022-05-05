Skip to main content

Post-Spring Depth Chart: Ole Miss QB Battle Extends Into Summer

Ole Miss is still seeking its replacement for Matt Corral.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following the 2021 season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the future of the Ole Miss football program centered around Matt Corral's replacement at quarterback.

Following spring practice, that question remains unanswered.

Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart transferred to Ole Miss from USC this offseason, and he is locked in a battle with Luke Altmyer who served as Corral's backup last season as a true freshman out of Starkville High School (Miss.).

As rising-sophomores, Altmyer and Dart will both go through some form of growing pains entering the fall, regardless of who eventually wins the job. Altmyer likely had the better spring, and one could argue that he has the edge entering summer workouts. Dart was prone to taking more risks with the football, as evidenced by his performance in the Grove Bowl spring game, and Altmyer was more conservative, taking what the defense gave him on each series.

That being said, both signal callers likely need to find a happy medium with these tendencies.

Altmyer will be working on stretching the field more with his long ball, and Dart will probably focus on working more within the system and not taking as many risks. Lane Kiffin's offenses are built around quarterbacks thriving in his system, but they also need to be able to take the top off of defenses like Corral was able to do so well in 2021.

Luke Altmyer

It's difficult to put a title by each quarterback entering the summer, but here is my take on where things stand following spring camp.

Current Quarterback Hierarchy 

1a. Luke Altmyer

1b. Jaxson Dart

3. Kinkead Dent

Luke Altmyer
