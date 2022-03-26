QB Jaxson Dart 'Found an Even Better Spot in Ole Miss'

With college football spring practices in full swing, ESPN recently put out a list of players who are set to breakout in 2022 and why.

One of the players who made the cut is Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, who just transferred to Ole Miss from USC in January.

Here is what ESPN had to say about the new Rebel QB:

Jaxson Dart was the No. 2-ranked pocket passer in the Class of 2021 for a reason. He started three games as a true freshman at USC for a reason. And that reason is he's talented. So when there was a coaching change and it became clear that Lincoln Riley was going to bring Caleb Williams with him to Los Angeles, who could blame him for leaving? He may have found an even better spot in Ole Miss, where he'll get to work with wunderkind offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and head coach Lane Kiffin, who if nothing else knows how to build an existing offense and get the most out of his quarterbacks. While I'm interested to see who steps up at receiver for the Rebs, the fact that Dart brought USC tight end Michael Trigg with him leads me to believe the transition to the SEC could go quite well for all involved.

In his freshman year, Dart recorded 1,353 passing yards and nine touchdowns with a 61.9 completion percentage in five games.

The sky is the limit for the Ole Miss offense if Dart wins the starting job. Head coach Lane Kiffin turned former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral into a Heisman candidate and a first-round prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft after just two seasons.

2022 could be another successful year for the Rebels if Dart fits into the Ole Miss offense as well as experts say he should.

