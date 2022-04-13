Skip to main content

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Falls to Round Two in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is drafted in a new two-round ESPN Mock Draft
A new ESPN mock draft was released Wednesday predicting the first 64 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft and former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was a selection. 

ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. changed his prediction from his last mock draft and now has Corral falling out of the first round to the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 49.  

Here is the reasoning behind Corral falling to the Saints in the second round:

49. New Orleans Saints

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Corral is a tough evaluation. He wants to play like Josh Allen but doesn't have the size -- he's only 6-foot-2. He was the only player in the country last season with 3,300-plus passing yards and 500-plus rushing yards. Will he be able to consistently make every throw in the NFL? That's why I think he's a safer bet on Day 2. He would make a lot of sense in New Orleans, where he could get an evaluation year behind Jameis Winston.

Corral's production at Ole Miss gives him first-round appeal but his 6-2, 205-pound frame does not excite scouts, especially with the amount of running Corral does. Last season Corral carried the ball a career-high 152 times rushing for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Is it exciting to watch Corral run around and make plays? Yes, absolutely, but Corral also took a fair amount of hits at Ole Miss and eventually injured his ankle in the Sugar Bowl.

Corral has the traits to be a successful NFL quarterback, he is just going to need time to adjust to the NFL properly. Going to New Orleans gives Corral the chance to learn behind quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton.

While the Saints are a likely spot for Corral, the Philadelphia Eagles have also shown interest in the Ventura, Calif., native and held a visit with him Wednesday.

The former Rebel quarterback has visited with multiple teams that have quarterback as a need. With nearly two weeks until the 2022 NFL Draft, we will not have to wait long to find out which team is taking a chance on Corral.

