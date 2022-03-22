Skip to main content

Matt Corral Selected by Lions in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to Detroit.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the first week of NFL free agency almost over, ESPN unveiled a new mock draft on Tuesday morning now that teams have had a chance to fill roster needs.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. stuck with his prediction from his previous mock draft and remains set on the Detroit Lions selecting Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral with the 32nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs LSU

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 16

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 8

Matt Corral

This is what Kiper had to say about Corral to Detroit:

"I'm going to stick with Corral to the Lions, but I keep hearing it's not out of the question that he is the first quarterback off the board. He didn't work out at the combine, so teams haven't gotten a look at him since his ankle injury in early January. He's going to throw for scouts at his pro day Wednesday, and he could create some buzz there. He throws a ball with some zip and is extremely tough, though he doesn't have a huge frame (6-foot-2, 212 pounds). The biggest question revolves around the offense he ran in college; his coaches didn't ask him to make many reads. There will be an adjustment in the NFL."

"For the Lions, I just don't see Jared Goff as the future. This allows them to get a potential quarterback of the future on a team-friendly five-year contract."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Corral goes to Detroit, he can choose to take his time adjusting to the NFL by sitting behind current Lions QB Jared Goff. 

As Kiper stated above, Corral could be moving up draft boards soon with the Ole Miss Pro Day on Wednesday. While in Oxford, Miss., Corral will get the chance to throw in front of NFL scouts for the first time this offseason.

Matt Corral 2

Matt Corral

Matt Corral

Matt Corral

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Austin Peay

Matt Corral

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2
Football

Matt Corral Selected by Lions in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

By Ben King51 seconds ago
USATSI_2151826
Baseball

COLUMN: What Should Change in Ole Miss' Baseball Uniforms?

By John Macon Gillespie6 hours ago
Jaxson Dart
Football

Three Questions for Ole Miss Football Entering Spring Camp

By John Macon Gillespie6 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

JUCO DL Keenan Landry Set to See Oxford Saturday

By The Grove Report Staff8 hours ago
Lane Kiffin
Football

Kiffin Kicks off Week with Transfer Portal Reminder

By The Grove Report StaffMar 21, 2022
39
Baseball

Ole Miss Remains No. 1 In D1Baseball's Top 25 After Series Win At Auburn

By John Macon GillespieMar 21, 2022
elko11
Baseball

Around The Horn: Observations From Ole Miss' Series Win Over Auburn

By John Macon GillespieMar 20, 2022
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) in action during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

NFL Rebels: Free Agency Recap

By Ben KingMar 20, 2022