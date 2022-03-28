Matt Corral Taken Ninth Overall in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

With exactly one month until the 2022 NFL Draft, it is time to examine another mock draft as trades, free agency, and Pro Days have shaken-up draft predictions in the last week.

Sports Illustrated's Zack Patraw released a new first-round mock draft on Monday Morning. In the newest mock former Ole Miss quarterback, Matt Corral was selected with the ninth overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

This is what Patraw had to say about Corral going to Seattle in the Top 10:

Matt Corral has improved every year as the Rebels quarterback and should hear his name called early in the 2022 draft. Corral has tremendous feel for maneuvering around in the pocket and while keeping his eyes downfield he gets low to slide up, back, or to the side to evade incoming defenders. He displays smooth and quick footwork to pivot and scan from one side of the field to the other and has a snappy release to get the ball out with pace.

Corral has been falling outside of the top 15 in mock drafts due to an ankle injury he sustained during the Sugar Bowl in early January. The Ventura, Calif., native was not able to participate in throwing drills at the NFL Combine because of his injury which did not help his draft stock.

Corral finally got a chance to show off his arm in front of 31 NFL teams at the Ole Miss Pro Day which has created some buzz for the former Rebel QB.

Corral's toughness, leadership, and arm talent could very well make him a top 10 selection on the first day of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28.

