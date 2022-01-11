Ole Miss Moves Down The Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Ole Miss Rebels Finish The 2021 Season Ranked No. 11 In The Newest AP Top 25 Poll

The college football season came to a close yesterday and the Georgia Bulldogs are National Champions after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18.

With the season now over and Week one not until September, it is the perfect time to take a look at the new AP Top 25 Poll.

The Ole Miss Rebels went into the Allstate Sugar Bowl being ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll. Unfortunately for Ole Miss, the Rebels got beat 21-7 by the Baylor Bears on New Years Day after quarterback Matt Corral had to leave the game early due to injury. The loss moved the Rebels down three spots to No. 11 in the AP Poll.

The Oklahoma Sooners finished at No. 10 in the poll after beating the Oregon Ducks 47-32 in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Behind Ole Miss, the Utah Utes finished at No. 12 after losing to Ohio State 48-45 in the Rose Bowl.

Despite a loss in the postseason, the Rebels still had their best season in program history after winning a record 10 games in 2021.

A team will only go as far as its quarterback will take them, and Matt Corral was a man on a mission the whole season. The California native showed his toughness and leadership in a season that was full of obstacles.

Corral is now the highest-ranked quarterback prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft after letting his stats and traits do the talking.

In 2021 Corral threw for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just five interceptions compared to 14 a year ago. Corral was also the third leading rusher on Ole Miss this year with 614 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Ole Miss will be opening the 2022 season playing the Troy Trojans on September 3, in Oxford, MS.

