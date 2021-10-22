Ole Miss Reaches Sell Out For LSU Matchup

The Ole Miss Rebels will have a rowdy crowd when LSU enters Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, in what will be the 110th edition of the rivalry between two teams.

Saturday will mark a special edition of that rivalry, however, with Ole Miss legend Eli Manning set to have his No. 10 retired at halftime.

Alongside Eli will be his nephew Arch, who just so happens to be the most coveted recruit in the nation regardless of classification, and is going to be in attendance for an unofficial visit.

Not to mention the return of former Ole Miss and current LSU Tigers lame-duck head coach Ed Orgeron, who will be making his way back to Oxford for what could be the final time.

Orgeron was recently let go by LSU after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways with one another following the team's 49-42 win over the Florida Gators.

As a result of all of the excitement heading into the game, the Ole Miss faithful have accomplished the goal set out for them by Lane Kiffin earlier in the week, and sold out Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium for the first time this season.

The school announced the sell-out via the team Twitter account.

The Rebels (5-1) will be looking for their first win over the Tigers since the 2015 season when the Rebels won 38-17 in Oxford.

The series, which dates back to 1894, has gone in the Tigers favor as of late, with LSU taking the last five in a row, as well as the nine of the last 11. LSU leads the all-time series 64-40-4.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.