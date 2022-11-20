LIVE UPDATES: No. 14 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Fayetteville, Ark. -- The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to earn their ninth win of the season versus the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road this Saturday. Despite losing out on the SEC Championship game, Ole Miss still has plenty to play for this fall.

The Rebels have their sights set on their second-straight 10-win season and will need to beat the Razorbacks in Fayetteville for the first time since 2008 if they want to stay on track.

Ole Miss could also end up receiving an invitation to a top-tier bowl game with a 10-win regular season finish.

While the Razorbacks have not played up to expectations this season, they are still a formidable opponent at home. Quarterback KJ Jefferson will be suiting up for Arkansas after missing previous games due to injury. Last fall versus Ole Miss, Jefferson threw for 326 yards, ran for 85 yards, and scored six total touchdowns.

Pregame

Ole Miss announced that its Captains for Week 12 are receiver Jonathan Mingo, offensive lineman Nick Broeker, and defensive tackle KD Hill.

First Quarter

Q1 (13:34): Ole Miss fumbles the ball on its first drive of the game. Arkansas recovers and the Razorbacks will start their drive at the Ole Miss 37-yard line.

Q1 (12:38): Arkansas goes three-and-out after the Ole Miss fumble and is forced to punt. The Rebels will take over at their own 11-yard line.

Q1 (11:01): Ole Miss punts the ball back to Arkansas and the Razorbacks will take over at their own 31-yard line.

Q1 (8:28): Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson throws an eight-yard touchdown pass to receiver Matt Landers.

Arkansas 7, Ole Miss 0

Q1 (5:45): Ole Miss is forced to punt once again and the Razorbacks will start their drive at their own 27-yard line.

Q1 (3:44): Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson completes a 23-yard touchdown pass to receiver Matt Landers for their second connection of the night.

Arkansas 14, Ole Miss 0

Q1 (2:04): Ole Miss is held to a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Arkansas 14, Ole Miss 3

End of First Quarter -- Arkansas 14, Ole Miss 3

Second Quarter

Q2 (14:03): Arkansas marches down the field and ends the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to receiver Ketron Jackson Jr.

Arkansas 21, Ole Miss 3

Q2 (11:15): Ole Miss is held to another field goal but the attempt is no good. Arkansas will take over at its own 21-yard line.

Q2 (9:26): The Ole Miss defense gets a stop and the Rebels will start their drive at their own 30-yard line.

Q2 (4:38): Ole Miss is held to a 32-yard field goal attempt.

Arkansas 21, Ole Miss 6

Q2 (2:20): Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders finds the endzone on a 20-yard touchdown run.

Arkansas 28, Ole Miss 6

Q2 (1:07): Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart throws an interception to Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders. The Razorbacks will take over at the Ole Miss 48-yard line.

Q2 (0:05): Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders finds the endzone for the second time tonight.

Arkansas 35, Ole Miss 6

Halftime -- Arkansas 35, Ole Miss 6

Third Quarter

Q3 (14:16): Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders scampers into the endzone on a 68-yard rushing touchdown. Sanders has notched three rushing touchdowns tonight.

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 6

Q3 (13:43): Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins fumbles the ball and Arkansas will take over at the Rebels' 35-yard line.

Q3 (10:45): Arkansas is held to a -yard field goal attempt that goes wide right. Ole Miss will take over at their own 29-yard line.

Q3 (5:35): Ole Miss turns the ball over on downs and Arkansas will start its drive at their own five-yard line.

Q3 (1:53): Arkansas is forced to punt and the Rebels will take over at their own four-yard line.

End of Third Quarter -- Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 6

Fourth Quarter

Q4 (14:02): Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins scores the first Ole Miss touchdown of the game on a one-yard rush.

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 12

Q4 (8:02): Ole Miss running back Zach Evans finds the endzone on a 48-yard rushing touchdown.

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 20

Q4 (6:16): Arkansas punts the ball back to Ole Miss and the Rebels will start their drive at their own 11-yard line.

Q4 (2:55): Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Malik Heath.

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27

Q4 (0:36): Arkansas punts the ball back to Ole Miss with less than a minute remaining in the game. The Rebels will take over at their own 11-yard line.

Final -- Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27

