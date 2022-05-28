Ole Miss Coaches Listed in FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Watchlist/Rising Stars Compilation

Three assistants on Lane Kiffin's coaching staff at Ole Miss have been named to FootballScoop's 2022 watchlist for minority football coaches

After winning 10 regular-season games for the first time in program history, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin began the offseason with holes on his roster and in his coaching staff.

Kiffin lost both his offensive and defensive coordinators and had to replace a handful of other assistants at the beginning of the year, three of those replacements have been named to FootballScoop's Minority Coach Watchlist for the 2022 football season.

FootballScoop compiled a list of around 125 coaches and personnel at the college and NFL levels out of roughly 1,000 submissions for this year's Minority Watchlist/Rising Stars compilation. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman are just a couple of big names that made the list.

These are the Ole Miss coaches and personnel who made the cut.

Blackwell, Marquel - Ole Miss, Running Backs Coach Bolden, Kelvin - Ole Miss, Recruiting Strategy Coordinator Crum, Maurice - Ole Miss, Co-Defensive Coordinator

Blackwell was named the running backs coach after former Ole Miss assistant Kevin Smith left to become the Miami Hurricane's next running backs coach in January.

Blackwell will be the man coaching the reloaded Ole Miss running back room in 2022. Headlined by running backs Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV, both acquired via the Transfer Portal, the Rebel rushing attack looks to remain a staple of Kiffin's offense.

Bolden is a Mississippi native who after a short stint with the UCF Knights, decided it was time to come home to help lead recruitment at Ole Miss. Bolden joined Kiffin's staff as the Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy in March and has made an immediate impact on the Ole Miss staff.

Crum was hired to be the co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the Rebels in March after Chris Kiffin, brother of Lane Kiffin, decided to leave Ole Miss to return to the NFL. Crum spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Crum will be running the defense at Ole Miss with co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge.

