Offense Gets the Job Done on Eli Manning Day

Ole Miss Improves to 6-1 after Win over Rival LSU in Front of a Sold-Out Home Crowd

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels ended a six-year losing streak to the LSU Tigers, winning 31-17 in front of the sixth-largest crowd recorded in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

After going into this week’s matchup less than 100 percent, Heisman Candidate Matt Corral had himself a quiet but effective day. Matt threw for 185 yards, one touchdown, and played it safe on the ground this week rushing for 24 yards and 1 touchdown.

Those numbers might not be the typical Heisman candidate stats, but Corral was sharp when he needed to be and let his running backs do most of the work.

Running back Snoop Conner led the way for the Rebels on the ground today with 117 yards on 14 carries averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Jerrion Ealy also had a productive day rushing for 97 yards on 12 carries and made the play of the game when he ran for a 36-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach for the Tigers.

Henry Parrish Jr. had a balanced game with 32 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and 38 yards through the air on two catches.

Wide receiver one Dontario Drummond was once again Matt Corral’s number one target. Drummond hauled in a team-leading 8 receptions for 93 yards and threw a 19-yard pass to quarterback Matt Corral.

Tight end Casey Kelly caught Corral’s only touchdown pass this week finding the endzone for the first time this season today.

Now, this dominant Ole Miss offense will prepare to visit Auburn to take on the No. 19 Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium next Saturday. With a win against rival Auburn, Ole Miss will be one step closer to taking the wild SEC West.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.