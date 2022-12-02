Lane Kiffin Retweets Mississippi State Receiver Rara Thomas' Transfer Portal Announcement

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels still have to play in a bowl game before it is officially the offseason, but coach Lane Kiffin is already attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Players are not allowed to officially list their names in the transfer portal until Monday, Dec. 5, but this has not stopped athletes from declaring their intentions to head elsewhere.

Mississippi State Bulldogs receiver Rara Thomas is looking to get a head start on the portal recruiting as he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Friday morning via social media.

Kiffin and a few Ole Miss players took notice of Thomas' decision and let him know that he still has a home in Mississippi.

Kiffin retweeted Thomas' announcement while others proceeded to flood his comments with invitations to become a Rebel.

2023 Ole Miss commit Jayvonte Conner also chimed in on the social media recruiting.

Thomas hauled in 62 receptions, 878 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns in two seasons with the Bulldogs, becoming Mississippi State's No. 1 receiver this fall.

The Rebels could certainly use Thomas' deep-threat ability with senior receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath likely heading to the 2023 NFL Draft. Just like Thomas, Heath also spent his first two years playing for Mississippi State before deciding to enter the transfer portal in search of greener grass.

In one season at Ole Miss, Heath led the Rebels in receptions (52) and receiving yards (834), recording more yardage than he did in two seasons with Mississippi State's air raid offense (749).

Heath commented on Thomas' portal announcement to let his former teammate know that the Sip is the move.

Thomas later responded to Heath's comment with a single salute emoji. The two wideouts appear to be on the same page.

We will have to wait and see where Thomas ultimately decides to finish up his college career, but it is clear that the Rebels are campaigning for the Eufaula, Ala., native to join their roster.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

