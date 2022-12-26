Texas Tech Red Raiders Defensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss Rebels

HOUSTON, Tex. -- With the buzz of early signing day dying down, for now, it is time to preview the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

The Ole Miss Rebels have spent the last few weeks preparing to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Texas Bowl, their final game of the 2022 season.

The Rebels finished the regular season 8-4, and the Red Raiders finished 7-5. Ole Miss had a brief quarterback competition at the beginning of the year between sophomores Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart, which ended with Dart winning the job, while Texas Tech on the other hand had three quarterbacks operating under center throughout the season.

Sophomore Donovan Smith saw action in every game and led the Red Raiders in every passing category. Freshman Behren Morton played with Smith at the beginning of the year, and senior Tyler Shough paired up with Smith down the stretch. The Red Raiders are led by first-year coach Joey McGuire, who previously spent time as an associate head coach and linebackers coach with the Baylor Bears.

Ole Miss and Texas Tech have met six times since 1986, and the Rebels lead the series all-time with a 4-2 record. Their last meeting was in the 2018 season opener and the Rebels won 47-27.

Here is an overview of the Texas Tech defense that will be tasked with stopping the No. 1 rushing attack in the Southeastern Conference. The Rebels and Red Raiders are set to kick off at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday in NRG Stadium.



2022 Defensive Leaders

Tackles: LB Krishon Merriweather

2022 stats: 104 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles

Merriweather makes his presence felt as one of the best run defenders on the Texas Tech defense. The undersized 6-0, 235-pound linebacker plays bigger than his body as he was the only Texas Tech defender who finished with 100 plus tackles this fall.

Interceptions: DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, DB Reggie Pearson Jr.

2022 stats: Both defensive backs recorded two interceptions.

Pearson Jr. and Taylor-Demerson were the only Red Raiders who snagged multiple interceptions this fall, and the latter proved also to be a proficient run defender. On top of his two interceptions and five pass breakups, Taylor-Demerson led all Texas Tech defensive backs this season with 65 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, two forced fumbles, and 1.0 sack.

Sacks: LB Tyree Wilson

2022 stats: 7.0 sacks, 14.0 TFLs, one forced fumble

Wilson's greatest attribute is his ability to make camp in his opponent's backfield. The massive 6-6, 275-pound linebacker led Texas Tech in sacks (7.0) and TFLs (14.0) this fall and finished fourth on the team in total tackles with 61.

Overview

If the Red Raiders want to come away with a Texas Bowl victory, their defense will need to try and slow down the top running back in the SEC, freshman Quinshon Judkins.

Teams averaged 166.4 rushing yards per game this fall when playing Texas Tech, while the Ole Miss offense finished the regular season third in the nation with 261.6 rushing yards per game.

