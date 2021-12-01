Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Bowl Projections: Where Is Ole Miss Bowling After Its First 10 Win Season?

    Where do the experts have the Ole Miss Rebels finishing the season?
    Ole Miss finished the 2021 regular season 10-2 after beating unranked Mississippi State 31-21 in the annual Egg Bowl. With the most successful regular season in program history in the books, the Rebels now just have to wait to find out what bowl game they are playing in.

    Let’s see what bowl game the experts are predicting Ole Miss to play in to finish their historic season:

    Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Peach Bowl (Dec. 30), Atlanta, GA vs. Pittsburg

    Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Peach Bowl (Dec. 30), Atlanta, GA vs. Pittsburg

    Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Peach Bowl (Dec. 30), Atlanta, GA vs. Wake Forest

    Last week, most of the experts had Ole Miss going to the Sugar Bowl to play either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State. Now that UGA is favored to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship, Alabama is now the SEC program most likely heading to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. 

    That leaves Ole Miss with the Peach Bowl according to our experts. Both Jerry Palm and Steven Lassan are predicting Ole Miss to play the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl. Brad Crawford is picking the Rebels to play in the Peach Bowl but predicts that they will face Wake Forest. 

    Either opponent would be a noteworthy matchup for the Rebels. Pittsburgh is led by their own Heisman candidate, quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is about to enter the upcoming NFL Draft along with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. All three teams went 10-2 this year and have been moving around the Top 25 all season.

    The bowl game matchups will be announced on Dec. 5 following the conference championship games.

