Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Talks NIL on Rich Eisen Show: 'It's Professional Sports'

Whether you are a fan of it or not, the NIL in college athletics is here to stay.

Since the NIL policy was approved last June, it has been one of the hottest topics in sports. While the NIL is applauded for allowing college athletes to profit off their likeness, it is also widely criticized as being used as a recruitment tool to sway to decisions of recruits in high school or the transfer portal.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been vocal in the past about his problems with the NIL policy. On Friday, Kiffin got the opportunity to express his issues with NFL Network host Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Eisen started by asking the Ole Miss head coach if he agreed with the comments Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made about college football soon facing a 'reckoning' due to the NIL. "I actually texted [Dabo] good job," said Kiffin. "I'm for that the kids make money... I said it from day one, put no salary cap in the NFL and how does that work? Different teams have different money and then there are no real contracts on a lot of [NIL], players aren't locked in so technically everyone could be a free agent every year." Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Kiffin explained a possible loophole that could be exploited by star athletes if they felt inclined to do so. "Think about how messed up the system is," said Kiffin. "If you're a great player, you're Bryce Young after winning the National Championship last year, you should go in the [transfer] portal. Even if you want to stay at Alabama because all you'll do is drive up your price there." © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Lane Kiffin

While Alabama's starting quarterback is likely not entering the transfer portal anytime soon, it is still crazy to think a maneuver like this could be pulled off with the lack of structure around the NIL.

Kiffen was asked what his thoughts are if an athlete threatens to leave and play elsewhere due to NIL compensation.

"It's professional sports," said Kiffin. "It's no different than a free agent saying I have this offer from the Raiders but I'll come to the Falcons if you match it."

With little to no guidance or structure around NIL deals, college athletics could be headed for trouble if nothing is done soon.

And Kiffin is seemingly at the forefront of that fight.

