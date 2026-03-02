Ole Miss Football Receives Massive Recruiting Advantage Amid No Tax on NIL Ruling

The Mississippi House has passed a bill that would exclude athletes’ NIL earnings from the state’s income tax with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State being provided with major advantages,

With the bill passing the Mississippi House, it will now make its way to the state Senate before going to the desk of Gov. Tate Reeves, according to On3 Sports.

“NIL is taking the country and coming by storm,” Rep. Trey Lamar said, via the Clarion Ledger. “Other states are doing it, and I believe it’s time that Mississippi starts doing this as well.”

Mississippi would quickly provide in-state schools with a recruiting advantage as the new era of name, image, and likeness takes shape across college sports.

According to On3 Sports, "Institutions across the country are operating under a patchwork of state laws. Lawmakers in Missouri and Texas have passed bills in recent years to prevent the NCAA from launching investigations into NIL activities. Missouri’s NIL law even allows high school recruits to enter into NIL deals and start earning endorsement money as soon as they sign with in-state colleges."

Mississippi House passes no tax on NIL money bill, helping Ole Miss and Miss. State https://t.co/qS12jQOOT1 — Clarion Ledger (@clarionledger) March 2, 2026

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss recently inked a new deal with the program that will pay him north of $4 million across the 2026 season as he gears up for a massive year in the Magnolia State.

Chambliss finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2025 after leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals where he totaled 30 touchdowns; surging as one of the top signal-callers in America.

The coveted dual-threat signal-caller will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

Now, with a recent ruling via the Mississippi House, Chambliss and other athletes across the state could benefit significantly when it comes to "no tax on NIL earnings" moving forward as it takes the next step to the Senate.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: