Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand Before Facing Alabama?

September 27, 2021
Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand Before Facing 'Bama?

It's never too early to go bowling.
After Ole Miss improved to 3-0 following a win in a 40-point blowout against Tulane a week ago, the team moved one step closer to qualifying for bowl season.

Even though bowl season does not start for three more months, it's never too early to plan ahead and try to figure out where the Rebels could be playing this December.

We took a look at what other people are saying about where Ole Miss is slated to go:

READ MORE: California Commit Justyn Martin Visits Oxford For Rebels' Blowout Of Tulane

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Texas Bowl, Houston, TX vs. Iowa State

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL vs. Iowa

Jim Tomlin, Saturday Down South: Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL vs. Iowa

It appears that experts are picking the Rebels to play near New Year's, which is always an exciting time to be playing football.

Jim Tomlin of Saturday Down South and Brad Crawford of 247 Sports think alike in the idea that Ole Miss will play in Orlando against the Iowa Hawkeyes, who are currently ranked fifth in the AP Poll.

Iowa improved to 4-0 after beating Colorado State earlier this weekend.

Meanwhile, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports places the Rebels in Houston to face the Iowa State Cyclones on January 4. Iowa State fell out of the Top 25 following a 2-2 start and a loss to the Baylor Bears this past weekend.

CONTINUE READING: TV Schedule: Ole Miss to Meet Alabama on CBS October 2

