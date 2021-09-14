Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After 2-0 Start?

It's never too early to go bowling.

After Ole Miss improved to 2-0 following a win in its home opener against Austin Peay, the team moved one step closer to qualifying for bowl season.

Even though bowl season does not start for three more months, it's never too early to plan ahead and try to figure out where the Rebels could be playing this December.

We took a look at what other people are saying about where Ole Miss is slated to go:

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, FL vs. Miami (FL) Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Duke's Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, NC vs. Miami (FL) CollegeFootballNews.com: Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL vs. Wisconsin

It appears that experts are pegging the Rebels to play near New Year's, which is always an exciting time to be playing football.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports and Brad Crawford of 247 Sports think alike in the idea that Ole Miss will play the Miami Hurricanes but differ on the location. Palm pegs the Rebels to play the 'Canes in Jacksonville at the Gator Bowl, while Crawford is sending them to Charlotte to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Miami nearly found themselves in an 0-2 hole but narrowly escaped against Appalachian State at home this past weekend.

Meanwhile, College Football News places the Rebels in Orlando to face the Wisconsin Badgers on December 30. Wisconsin is ranked 18th in the AP Poll after beating Eastern Michigan 34-7 Saturday.

