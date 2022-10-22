Skip to main content

Rebels DB A.J. Finley Heads To Locker Room With Injury at LSU

The Rebels' defense has struggled in the first half in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels are in a dogfight with the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, and they are now down one of their key players in the secondary.

Rebels safety A.J. Finley was reportedly taken to the locker room during the first half of the Magnolia Bowl on Saturday. The nature and severity of his injury are currently unknown, but his side of the ball has struggled mightily so far on Saturday to slow down Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense.

The Rebels and Tigers are currently tied at 17 partway through the second quarter.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers

AJ Finley
Football

Rebels DB A.J. Finley Heads To Locker Room With Injury at LSU

By John Macon Gillespie
Ole Miss vs LSU football Magnolia
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU

By Ben King
USATSI_16336562
Football

Paul Finebaum Believes Lane Kiffin Could Leave Ole Miss For Auburn

By John Macon Gillespie
Marvin Burks, Jr. Safety St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter - 2023
Football

Priority DB Marvin Burks Commits To Ole Miss

By Matt Galatzan
Zach Evans run out smoke
Football

Rebels vs. Tigers Staff Predictions

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_11586480
Football

Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Road Game at LSU

By John Macon Gillespie
Deantre Prince Ole Miss vs Auburn
Football

Rebels CB Deantre Prince Rated Among Top Corners in CFB

By Ben King
Lane Kiffin
Football

SEC Fan Nation Football Predictions for Week 8

By Matthew Postins