LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU

The Rebels aim to keep their perfect season alive versus LSU on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, La., -- The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels are 7-0 entering their Week 8 road game versus the LSU Tigers and will look to remain undefeated by the time they leave Death Valley.

LSU is 5-2 entering Saturday's matchup with a 3-1 record versus SEC opponents and is coming off three consecutive weeks of conference play. The Tigers managed a victory over the Auburn Tigers, a home loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, and a win in The Swamp over Florida.

To add to the drama of this annual rivalry game, LSU coach Brian Kelly will be coaching his first Magnolia Bowl after spending the last 11 seasons coaching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and LSU.

Pregame 

Ole Miss will be sporting its eighth different uniform combination this fall when it takes on LSU. The Rebels will wear white helmets with red decals, red jerseys, and white pants.

The Ole Miss captains for Week 8 are offensive lineman Nick Broeker, defensive end Cedric Johnson, and safety Otis Reese.

