Grove Bowl Recap: Ole Miss Defense Flashes Potential in Annual Spring Game

Veterans and newcomers of the Ole Miss defense made plays in the 2022 Grove Bowl.

In the 2022 Grove Bowl, the red team beat navy 48-36. Both defenses got off to a strong start in the first half, but the flood gates opened after halftime.

The Ole Miss first-team defense was red, while the second-team defense was navy. Throughout the Ole Miss spring game, all eyes were on quarterbacks Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart.

JJ Pegues Tysheem Johnson Jared Ivey

For the first two drives, the red defense held Dart and the navy offense to two turnovers on downs. Red defensive lineman Jared Ivey got the party started with a sack midway through the first quarter, and red safety Trey Washington was flying around the field, recording two pass breakups.

The navy defense, on the other hand, allowed a rushing touchdown by Altmyer on his first drive of the day.

The first half did not get any easier for Dart after the first two drives. The transfer from USC was picked off by sophomore safety Derek Bermudez of the red team and later threw a 73-yard pick-six to red safety Tysheem Johnson.

The red defense finally gave up a score in the first half after quarterback Kinkead Dent replaced Dart and threw a two-yard touchdown to another transfer from USC, tight end Michael Trigg.

The first half ended with the red team beating navy 26-6 at halftime, and at the beginning of the second half, the navy defense gave up a second Altmyer rushing touchdown.

While the red offense continued to pile on points in the second half, the red defense had trouble covering Trigg. The new tight end hauled in three touchdowns on Saturday.

After one Trigg touchdown, navy defensive lineman JJ Pegues went in at the tight end position and caught a two-point conversion. Pegues also recorded a sack on Saturday, showing off his versatility.

The red team came out on top, but navy did not go out without a fight. In the final seconds, Dart threw a touchdown pass to defensive lineman Cedric Johnson, bringing the game within 12 points.

The defense might have allowed 84 total points, but the first-team flashed potential early on by applying pressure and making the quarterback pay by forcing turnovers.

© Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports Jared Ivey

