KD Hill Discusses Improvement From Week 4, Preparation for Kentucky

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels did a phenomenal job getting into opposing backfields and stopping the run through the first three games of the season.

However, when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane came to town in Week 4, the Ole Miss defense surrendered a season-high 262 rushing yards, and the Rebels only won by eight points.

Ole Miss defensive tackle KD Hill spoke with the media Monday after practice and mentioned what the Rebel defense has to improve upon heading into its top-15 matchup versus the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats.

"We lost focus of the small details [versus Tulsa]," Hill told reporters. "Now we have to revert back to our training and get back to those small details."

It did not help that Ole Miss was missing defensive lineman JJ Pegues and linebacker Khari Coleman due to injury, and Hill explained how those absences affected the game versus Tulsa.

"Of course, we missed [Pegues and Coleman]," Hill said. "But I feel like we have enough [depth] to be able to play fast, physical, and live up to our standard."

The 2022 Chucky Mullins Award recipient discussed how he is treating the upcoming game versus Kentucky.

"I feel like every game should be big," Hill said. "You should address each team the way you handle an SEC team. Don't take it lightly. Like I said, focus on the small details because that is a big deal, especially when you get into SEC play. The mistakes you make early in the season, you can't make later on because they will hurt you.

"[Kentucky] is a good team. They are a good fundamental team, so talent will meet talent."

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.