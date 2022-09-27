NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 3?

Many college players dream of making it to the big leagues, but very few can turn this dream into reality.

Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield brought down three New Orleans Saints players in the Panthers 22-14 win over the Saints.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton was all over the field, totaling eight tackles in the Bengals 27-12 win over the New York Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown played a major role in the Eagles 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. Brown reeled in five passes, for 85 yards, and a score.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams had two tackles in the Cowboys 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones tallied one pass deflection in the Broncos 11-10 win versus the San Francisco 49ers. This is only the second game in NFL history to finish with this score as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the San Diego Chargers 11-10 in 2008.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was limited to just one catch for nine yards in the Jaguars 38-10 blowout victory over the San Diego Chargers.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox had four catches for 25 yards as the Bills were narrowly defeated by the Miami Dolphins 21-19. The Dolphins are now the only undefeated team in the AFC.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore caught four passes for 49 yards in the Jets 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes had two tackles as the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had five catches, 64 yards, and an incredible touchdown grab, but the Seahawks lost 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons.

