Skip to main content

NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 3?

Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Many college players dream of making it to the big leagues, but very few can turn this dream into reality.

Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield brought down three New Orleans Saints players in the Panthers 22-14 win over the Saints.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton was all over the field, totaling eight tackles in the Bengals 27-12 win over the New York Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown played a major role in the Eagles 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. Brown reeled in five passes, for 85 yards, and a score.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams had two tackles in the Cowboys 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones tallied one pass deflection in the Broncos 11-10 win versus the San Francisco 49ers. This is only the second game in NFL history to finish with this score as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the San Diego Chargers 11-10 in 2008.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was limited to just one catch for nine yards in the Jaguars 38-10 blowout victory over the San Diego Chargers.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox had four catches for 25 yards as the Bills were narrowly defeated by the Miami Dolphins 21-19. The Dolphins are now the only undefeated team in the AFC.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore caught four passes for 49 yards in the Jets 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes had two tackles as the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had five catches, 64 yards, and an incredible touchdown grab, but the Seahawks lost 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (10)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Jets
New York Jets
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

DK Metcalf
Football

NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 3?

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_17072722
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Rebels vs. Wildcats

By Matthew Postins
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks at the jumbotron during a review in the second half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Football

'He Continued to Improve': Lane Kiffin Details Why Jaxson Dart is Rebels Starting Quarterback

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_15245146
Football

Rebels Slide Up in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
3A86644D-4A70-4867-B7CC-3BB3F26F2A42
Football

Ole Miss to Debut Realtree Camo Helmet Design vs. Kentucky

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19066798
Football

Ole Miss Opens as Betting Favorite at Home vs. Kentucky

By John Macon Gillespie
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball for a first down during the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Football

'SEC Nation' Headed to Oxford for Top-15 Game Between Ole Miss and Kentucky

By John Macon Gillespie
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks at the jumbotron during a review in the second half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Football

Ole Miss Moves Up in AP Top 25 Following Win Over Tulsa

By John Macon Gillespie