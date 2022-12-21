Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Wrap: Who Makes Early Impact on Defense?

OXFORD, Miss. -- The first day of the early signing period is behind us, and the Ole Miss Rebels have brought in multiple new faces in their 2023 class.

While things may not be finished yet, the majority of the Rebels' additions in this class have officially signed their name to walk through The Grove next season. The question now stands, who could make an early impact for Ole Miss in 2023?

Here is a look at some of the notable defensive names who have joined the ranks in Oxford.

1) LB Suntarine Perkins

Perkins is a state champion from Raleigh (Miss.) High School where he was a standout on both sides of the ball. In his team's state title game this season, he rushed for over 300 yards as a running back, but he projects as a linebacker at the next level.

Perkins was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country for a reason, drawing attention from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he could be poised to have an immediate impact at Ole Miss in his freshman season.

2) LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste

Jean-Baptiste, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker hailing from UCF, announced his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels earlier this month. It came on the heels of an official visit to Oxford.

He has appeared in 35 UCF games in his collegiate career, meaning he has a single year of eligibility remaining for the 2023 season. The southern Florida native capped his Knights career with 152 tackles, including 14 for loss, two sacks and an interception before making the transfer to the SEC.

3) DB Ahmad "AJ" Brown

You can't have the nickname "AJ Brown" and not be expected to be a trendsetter at Ole Miss, right?

Although this new Rebel signee will probably start his career in the secondary, he has some experience at wide receiver as well. This versatile and athletic peice added to the Ole Miss defense has to be exciting for Lane Kiffin and his staff as they pull closer to the offseason.

4) DL Joshua Harris

Harris is another portal player who comes to Oxford by way of the NC State Wolfpack. He didn't see a ton of action in the 2022 season, only bringing in 11 total tackles, but the tools are obviously there for him to be successful in the SEC if he remains healthy.

Lane Kiffin is the "Portal King," after all, and him taking Harris on means he likes the potential there.

