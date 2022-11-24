Ole Miss Reaches Major NIL Milestone

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels hit a significant milestone in terms of NIL funding on the eve of the Egg Bowl. The Grove Collective announced via social media that it has already surpassed its 2023 revenue goal of 10 million dollars in NIL funding for Ole Miss student athletes.

Here is the statement from the Grove Collective on the monumental achievement.

"Thank You Rebel Nation! We have surpassed our 2023 revenue goal of 10+m dollars in NIL funding for our student athletes. This would not have been possible without your support, trust and generosity to the Grove Collective. We are LOYAL Rebels and have proved that, regardless of what happens, we are competitive on the national NIL landscape now and for years to come!"

The Rebels could not have reached their goal at a better time, as the rumors surrounding coach Lane Kiffin have reached an all-time high this week.

It was reported on Monday that Kiffin was planning to leave Ole Miss the Friday after the Egg Bowl to become the new coach of the Auburn Tigers. Kiffin reacted quickly by trolling the report but never made it clear whether he would be staying at Ole Miss or not.

The current buzz around the situation is that Kiffin spoke with his team on Wednesday night to inform them that he would be staying at Ole Miss.

Regardless of the outcome with Kiffin, Ole Miss is fully prepared to compete on the national NIL landscape. The Grove Collective currently sits at 4,422 members and continues to grow each day.

