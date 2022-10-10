Jaxson Dart Evaluates Performance vs. Vanderbilt, Record-Setting Day for Jonathan Mingo

NASHVILLE -- Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has two plays that he would like to do over from last Saturday, but the signal caller put together an impressive stat sheet outside of those two interceptions.

Dart threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns in Ole Miss' 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, but his mind drifted back to his two questionable decisions that resulted in turnovers following the game.

"I'd say that I'm my biggest critic," Dart said. "Coming off the field, I was really excited for [Jonathan] Mingo and how the other guys played. I really think about those two plays because if you erase those two plays, and it's a great day. That's what I'm striving for. I look forward to cleaning that up."

Jonathan Mingo put together a record-setting performance on Saturday, racking up 247 receiving yards, a single game record for an Ole Miss receiver. The previous record holder was Elijah Moore who also set his mark against Vanderbilt in 2020.

"I feel like this was one of the first games when you've seen [the receivers] in space," Dart said. "For me, if you can just throw a five-yard ball and watch them take it 70 yards, it's really easy. That's why you come to Ole Miss. You have great players around you."

Ole Miss trailed Vanderbilt 20-17 at halftime after a slow start to the game riddled with penalties, but the Rebels outscored their opponent 35-8 in the second half en route to the win.

"There was no stress or anything like that," Dart said. "That score before half gave us some momentum. All the guys knew that if we played our football, things would play out. We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half, and sometimes that just happens. You face adversity in a game."

Ole Miss now holds a 6-0 record at the halfway mark of the season, and they will play host to the Auburn Tigers this Saturday in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

