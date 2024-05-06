Ole Miss Transfer TE Jayvontay Conner Commits to East Carolina
Ole Miss Rebels tight end Jayvontay Conner announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in November, and he has now announced his transfer destination, opting to join the East Carolina Pirates for his new home.
Conner didn't have a huge freshman season in Oxford, hauling in one reception for seven yards, but he will have four years of collegiate eligibility remaining after classifying as a redshirt last year. His commitment to East Carolina brings him back to his home state where he played his prep ball at East Forsythe (Kernersville, N.C.) High School.
The tight end will also be reuniting with a former coach now that he is with the Pirates. Former Ole Miss co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach John David Baker accepted the offensive coordinator position at East Carolina this offseason, so that could have also played a role in Conner's final decision.
Conner was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school, and he originally committed to the Rebels over offers from South Carolina, Duke, NC State and others as part of the 2023 class.