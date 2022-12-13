Ole Miss Kicker Jonathan Cruz Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels kicker Jonathan Cruz plans to suit up one more time for the Rebels before taking the next step in his football career.

Cruz posted a letter to social media on Monday announcing that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft upon the completion of his season with Ole Miss.

Cruz, a fifth-year senior out of Cartersville, Ga., spent the first four years of his collegiate career kicking for the Charlotte 49ers before deciding to transfer to Ole Miss last spring for one last ride.

And what a ride it was, as Cruz had a career year accounting for 92 of Ole Miss' points in his first and only season with the Rebels. Cruz only missed two field goal attempts (15-of-17) and made 100 percent of his extra-point attempts this fall, both career-highs.

Cruz's longest field goal this fall was 53 yards, and his career-high is 56 yards.

Cruz was arguably the biggest get from Lane Kiffin's 2022 transfer portal haul as the Rebels needed someone to replace sophomore kicker Caden Costa, who was forced to serve a one-year suspension for violating NCAA protocol.

Cruz held down the fort in Costa's absence and exceeded everyone's expectations in the process.

Kiffin knew Cruz was clutch before anyone else did, as the former 49er nailed a 56-yard field goal to win a game versus the FAU Owls back in 2018 when Kiffin was their coach.

Cruz and the Rebels will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

