Ole Miss Rebels CB Amorion Walker Reportedly Re-Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels have lost one of their newest defensive additions, as 247Sports reported on Friday afternoon that cornerback Amorion Walker is expected to re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after arriving in Oxford in Jan. 2023.
The spring portal window for college football has been open since April 15, and Walker is one of the first players Ole Miss has lost so far. The junior initially entered the portal this offseason just days after winning the 2024 national championship game with the Michigan Wolverines.
The 6-4, 180-pound cornerback was expected to be a key contributor in Pete Golding’s revamped secondary this upcoming season, but things have changed. According to On3, Michigan is expected to be the team to watch now that Walker is back on the market.
Walker was originally recruited by the Wolverines as a receiver in their 2022 signing class, but the freak athlete eventually made the switch to cornerback. The Ponchatoula, La., native played in five games in 2023 before an injury forced him to miss time.
In two years at Michigan, Walker registered three total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and one pass breakup in 11 total games. He appeared in six games as a freshman in 2022 but did not record any stats.
With Walker out of the picture, Ole Miss' depth at cornerback will be tested this season, as the Rebels have already lost their top two corners from 2023 to the NFL Draft.