Ole Miss DE Cedric Johnson Selected by Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 NFL Draft
Ole Miss Rebels defensive end Cedric Johnson has found his professional football home, being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, being claimed with the No. 214 overall pick.
Johnson is the second Rebel to be selected in the draft on Saturday, joining defensive back Deantre Prince who was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round.
Johnson's career at Ole Miss was a fruitful one, and in 2023, he recorded 40 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries in 12 games with after receiving the Chucky Mullins Courage Award for the team.
He also put on a show at the NFL Combine as one of three Rebels who were invited to participate in the event. He posted an official time of 4.63 in the 40-yard dash, and he also recorded a 1.61 10-yard split, a 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump, and a 38-inch vertical that was among the top 5 for defensive linemen and linebackers.
NFL.com had some praise and areas for improvement for Johnson in preparation for the draft this weekend, and you can read the analysis below.
"Johnson passes the eyeball test with flying colors, and there will be teams who gravitate toward his NFL body type and play strength," NFL.com wrote. "With that said, his tape fails to consistently hit the mark. He's strong at the point of attack and will set firm edges but needs to become more intent on ridding himself of blockers and making more plays.
"As a rusher, he has strong hands and some tools to work with, but he needs to develop go-to moves and counters and attack the pocket with greater urgency. Johnson has upside but might never be more than a solid edge backup if his rush doesn't improve."