Jacksonville Jaguars Select Ole Miss Rebels CB Deantre Prince in 2024 NFL Draft
After four seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, senior cornerback Deantre Prince punched his ticket to the National Football League on Saturday after being selected with the No. 153 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A member of Ole Miss’ 2019 signing class, Prince spent his freshman year in Oxford before taking a short detour at Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2020. The 6-0, 185-pound defensive back returned to Ole Miss ahead of the 2021 season and played in a starting role from 2022-23.
In four seasons with the Rebels, the Charleston, Miss., native registered 146 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, 27 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
Prince turned heads at the 2024 NFL Combine when he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash (fifth among cornerbacks) and a 1.47 10-yard split (1st among cornerbacks).
Prince’s draft profile, courtesy of NFL.com, can be found below.
“Starter for the better part of three years while at Ole Miss,” NFL.com writes. “Prince plays with an upright posture and lacks desired hip fluidity in his transitions. He could become a more effective press corner but needs to play with greater physicality and effort. He allows receivers ample workspace as route runners due to the amount of deep zone coverage Ole Miss runs but might have the athletic ability to squeeze routes tighter if asked to play more man. He has average instincts and an average nose for the football. His size and willingness in run support help and could make him a Day 3 selection with a chance to become a CB4/5.”