WATCH: Ole Miss' Daijahn Anthony Receives Draft Call From Bengals Coach Zac Taylor
Safety Daijahn Anthony was one of three Ole Miss Rebels selected in the 2024 NFL Draft over the weekend, and he is now taking his talents to the roster of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Anthony was taken by Cincy with the No. 224 overall pick in the seventh round of Saturday's draft action, bringing a lifelong dream of reaching the NFL to fruition in the process. The Bengals' social media team shared the moment where the dream became reality for Anthony over the weekend, videoing the call from head coach Zac Taylor to the Rebels safety.
You can watch the video here.
In the background of the call, you can hear the crowd around Anthony become emotional at the news, and the Bengals released quotes from Taylor after the draft selection that "honored the journey" of Anthony, one that began with the Division II Shepherd Rams.
"He's earned it," Taylor said. "You go through how he ended up at Shepherd. You go through how he ended up at Liberty. You go through how he ended up at Ole Miss. I appreciate his story and why he did all the things that he did to get to where he's at today. And to have his named called on draft night I think is special to him."
Anthony suited up with the Liberty Flames (2021-22) at the Division I level before transferring to Ole Miss for his final collegiate season. In 2023, he registered 61 total tackles and intercepted three passes, adjusting well to life in the Southeastern Conference.