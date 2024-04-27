Ole Miss Safety Daijahn Anthony Selected by Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 NFL Draft
Shortly after the Cincinnati Bengals claimed Ole Miss Rebels defensive end Cedric Johnson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they went back to the well in Oxford and grabbed safety Daijahn Anthony.
Anthony was chosen in the seventh round with the No. 224 overall pick, and he marks the third Rebel taken in the draft on Saturday, joining the aforementioned Johnson and cornerback Deantre Prince who was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Anthony originally suited up with the Liberty Flames (2021-22) at the Division I level before transferring to Ole Miss for his final collegiate season. In 2023, he registered 61 total tackles and intercepted three passes, adjusting well to life in the Southeastern Conference.
NFL.com had some praise and room for improvement for Anthony in its analysis of the safety leading up to the draft. You can read some of the remarks below.
"Hard-hitting safety with man cover tools but potential limitations if asked to play on the back end," NFL.com wrote. "Anthony is high-cut but with good size and an aggressive field demeanor. He aligned as both a big nickel and a split safety. He's fairly comfortable handling man coverage duties over the slot and does a nice job of staying connected with routes and disrupting catch tries with timing."
With the NFL Draft winding down in its final round, time is running out for some of the "outside chance" Rebels to hear their name called, but some could join rosters as undrafted free agents following the draft's conclusion.