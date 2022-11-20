Skip to main content
Ole Miss Played Arkansas, But Lost to Themselves

The Rebels could not stay out of their own way, facing a massive deficit entering the fourth quarter that they could not overcome.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have lost three of their last four games and they have all been to SEC opponents.

Their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks was only decided by 15 points, but it was turnovers, penalties, and blunders in the red zone that had the Rebels facing a 42-6 deficit entering the fourth quarter.

In Week 8 of the season, the Rebels traveled to Baton Rouge to play the LSU Tigers. Self-inflicted wounds were the reason they blew a 17-3 lead and lost 45-20. Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart threw the game’s only interception and the Rebels committed ten penalties for 111 yards compared to eight penalties for 71 yards for the Tigers.

The same script was followed for their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The only difference is that Ole Miss never took a lead.

The Rebels committed 12 penalties for 116 yards compared to seven penalties for 61 yards from Arkansas. Two costly holding penalties wiped away 14 points from the Rebels in the first half and they turned the ball over three times. Aside from the penalties, Arkansas played a clean game turning the ball over zero times.

Ole Miss had 703 total yards of offense. They threw for 240 yards and ran for another 463 compared to 168 passing yards, 335 rushing yards, and a total of 503 yards of offense for Arkansas. It would appear that the Rebels dominated the game, but it was a slow first half and horrendous first quarter that allowed Arkansas to build the lead that they did.

The Rebels ran the ball ten times for a pedestrian 15 yards in the first quarter compared to the Razorbacks 11 carries for 88 yards. The Rebels did throw for 121 yards in the quarter, but a holding penalty took away their touchdown.

In the second quarter both teams dominated on the ground with the Rebels running the ball 15 times for 157 yards compared to the Razorbacks 13 carries for 117 yards. But Arkansas was able to move the ball through the air and Ole Miss could not. 

The Razorbacks threw the ball seven times for 74 yards in the second quarter compared to the Rebels’ six passes that went for just 16 yards. Another holding penalty by the Rebels took another touchdown off the board.

And while the Rebels would score 21 points in the fourth quarter, it was because of the conservative defense the Razorbacks were playing to protect their lead. The Razorbacks were a perfect 4-4 in the red zone. The Rebels were 3-5 in the red zone but had only six total points entering the final quarter.

